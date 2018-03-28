VIDEO: Is this the worst fly tipping in Fife?

Beleaguered residents and business owners have vented their anger and disgust at fly tippers who have repeatedly blighted the road they live and work in.

And they have voiced their frustration over the lack of interest shown by the local authority, the police and environmental agencies to do anything to stop those responsible.

Builders rubble and garden waste blocked the road for motorists.

In recent months fly tippers have used Heatherywood, just off the Redhouse roundabout on the busy A92, as dumping ground for wagon loads of waste.

Along the quiet lane every lay-by and patch of ground is strewn with piles of builders and garden waste, old mattresses and discarded household items such as sofas, carpets and kitchen appliances.

Worryingly there are also a number of large full chemical containers, some with corrosive warning labels still attached, which have been dumped on waste ground.

Resident Robert Fraser, who has lived in the area his entire life, told the Press the problem of fly tippers in the area was nothing new but added the situation along the Heatherywood stretch of road was the worst he had ever experienced.“

“We are all just sick of mess now, it’s worse then I’ve ever seen it before and it must be the most fly-tipped and targeted road in Fife,” said Mr Fraser.

“But the authorities seem to have little interest or power to do anything about it despite constant complaints.

“We reached a new low this week with my wife unable to get along the road because it was completely blocked with mounds of rubble, broken mono blocks and garden waste.

“She was dressed for work but had to physically move the stuff out of the way in order to get the car past.

“Its disgusting and totally irresponsible and it’s time the problem was taken seriously.”

Mr Fraser has called on Fife Council to install a CCTV camera along the road to monitor vehicle movements in a bid to catch the culprits.

Responding to the illegal dumping in the area, Dawn Jamieson, safer communities team manager, said CCTV may now be the answer.

She said: “Safer communities officers have visited the area and have arranged for it to be cleaned up.

“There has been a substantial amount of waste dumped in the middle of the road and the lay-bys.

“Sadly, there is no evidence which would allow us to take enforcement action.

“However, we’re in the process of purchasing CCTV equipment to help us prevent fly tipping in hotspot areas.

“If you see anyone dumping rubbish illegally please let us know.

“You can do this online at www.fifedirect.org.uk/flytipping or by calling us on 03451 550022.”