Views sought ahead of Lade Braes improvements

St Andrews residents are being asked for their views on Lade Braes, ahead of improvements to the path.

Fife Council’s Community Projects Team is working with Sustrans on a path improvement project, and will be hosting a public consultation on August 15.

The event will take place between 2-7pm at St Andrews Library, and give residents a chance to have their say on how the path can be improved.

Parks development officer Alan Bisset explained: “We’re keen to hear from people on how they currently use the route, if they’d like to see it improved and what any barriers might be for those that don’t often make us of this popular public footpath.”

“We’ll use the information and suggestions to help us shape future improvement works for the area.

“The proposal includes upgrading the path surface and drainage as well as repairing and providing new site seating, bins and signage.”

Councillor Brian Thomson has welcomed the upgrade.

“An upgrade of the Lade Braes is long overdue,” Councillor Thomson said.

“Much of the path surface is uneven, many benches are dilapidated or broken, and some fencing needs to be replaced or repaired.

“Given that the Lade Braes is such a well-used and much-loved place, it’s essential that a public consultation takes place on the proposed enhancements.

“I’ve not yet seen the plans of the improvements targeted at improving multiuse accessibility, but I’d expect a lot of the comments to focus on safety and aesthetic issues.”

An online questionnaire is also available for those who can’t attend.

This can be found at https://tinyurl.com/LadeBraesConsultation.