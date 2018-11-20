Views sought on plans for new housing development in St Monans

Local residents are being asked their opinion on a proposed residential development in St Monans.

Land and property agency Strutt & Parker is working with housebuilder Lochay Homes and architect Roy Mitchell on preparing a planning application for new homes to the west of the Manse.

Fife Council has already allocated the site for 100 new homes and allotments.

The application will be for between 80 and 90 houses and will comprise a minimum of 30 per cent affordable housing.

A well-attended public exhibition was held last week.

Tara Cowley, associate director in Strutt & Parker’s planning department in Perth, said: “At this point in the pre-application and site design process we are asking the community for views on how the site should be developed and what it should deliver in terms of house size, type and open space.

“There will of course be an opportunity to formally comment when the planning application is submitted later this year.

“We were delighted by the positive feedback at the community meeting and would like to encourage as many people as possible to put forward their views.”

All exhibition material is available to view on St Monans and Abercrombie Community Council’s Facebook page and copies can be requested from Strutt & Parker.

Comments and feedback can be provided up until November 28 by email to perth@struttandparker.com.