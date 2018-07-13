Views sought on proposed one-way system for Methilhill road

Residents on a Methilhill street are being urged to share their thoughts on the possible introduction of a one-way system.

A survey took place in 2014 to see if residents on Simon Crescent were interested in proposals for the installation of the system.

A consultation was sent out to households along the street, seeking their opinions on the topic.

However, a lack of response to the survey meant the discussion was dropped.

But four years later, concerns remain about safety on the street, the number of parked vehicles, levels of congestion in the area and the effect on two-way traffic in particularly narrow sections of the road.

It has prompted some residents to contact local councillor David Graham, again asking for the proposal to be considered.

Cllr Graham is now urging residents on the street to contact him with their thoughts on the possible introduction of a one-way system on Simon Crescent, so he can gauge whether there is enough interest to warrant the proposal being investigated further by Fife Council.

“We had the campaign in 2014 but not enough residents responded to the consultation from transportation,” explained Cllr Graham.

“Even more residents have come to me this time looking for the introduction of a one-way system.

“There’s a lot of cars on the street, and they’re meeting cars and vans and having to reverse back.

“Residents also think the parking system is pandemonium and unsafe at times for youngsters.”

“It’s about making the street safer.”

Cllr Graham has raised the proposal again through his Facebook page, to which he says there have been no negative responses.

He also says he has contacted transportation at Fife Council about the issue.

To contact Cllr Graham with your thoughts, email Cllr.David.Graham@fife.gov.uk or message him through his Facebook page.