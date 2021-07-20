Warning over growth of giant hogweed in Fife

As the summer holidays take hold, the Property Care Association (PCA) is urging vigilance to help protect against injury.

Dr Peter Fitzsimons, technical manager of the PCA’s Invasive Weed Control Group, said: “Giant Hogweed’s sap is extremely toxic to the skin in sunlight, making it a danger to public health.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giant hogweed

“Youngsters are more likely to come into contact with the plant during the summertime and the mix of warm weather and rain has provided good conditions for the weed to take hold this year.

“If anyone comes into contact with any part of the plant, followed by exposure to sunlight, they can sustain severe blistering to the skin and discomfort, and this reaction can recur for many years.”

The invasive weed is capable of growing to a height of up to five metres, and can produce up to 30,000 to 50,000 seeds.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.