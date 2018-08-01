Work on-going to change cladding on Glenrothes high-rise

Glenrothes’ skyline is set to change thanks to a partnership to deliver warmer homes for Fife communities.

Over-cladding is currently being installed on Raeburn Heights, the only high-rise in the town.

This was after it was successful in receiving funding from the Scottish Government and Fife Council.

Julie Ford, councillor for Glenrothes West and Kinglassie, said: “It may seem bizarre right now to be talking about making our homes warmer, but we only need to cast our minds back to a few months ago when we were knee high in snow.

“Too many of the houses in our communities aren’t designed to keep the heat in during our winters, which results in too much hardship for many people.

“I am pleased that the government and council have recognised this and have helped to fund the cladding on Raeburn Heights. Once finished, it will traform the block and hopefully make it around 25 per cent cheaper for residents to heat.”