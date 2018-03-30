Work on north east Fife pontoon almost finished

A harbour trust is in the final stages of installing a brand new pontoon in a north east Fife village.

The Tayport Harbour Trust is installing the new pontoon in the harbour to replace the old, homemade pontoon.

The project has been made possible due to a generous £76,441 grant through the Fife LEADER Local Action Programme.

The new pontoon means the harbour will continue to be able to provide berths for local leisure boating, as well as allowing the trust to increase the number of visiting vessels from both overseas and other parts of Britain.

Rob Gray, secretary at the Tayport Harbour Trust, said the project would bring several benefits to the area and thanked those involved.

“Sailing brings a great deal of income to the immediate region and the harbour is an extremely popular attraction for both water and land-based visitors to Tayport,” he said.

“The harbour has been vigorously supported by both local councillors and the employees of Fife Council who have managed the grant – the Tayport Harbour Trust members are very pleased to be able express their immense gratitude for the help and support.

“Tayport Harbour is a B listed building with a long and rich history.

“It is not only a fabulous gateway to the outstanding attractions of the Tay River Estuary but also plays an active role in the social, cultural and leisure activities of Tayport and the region.”