Work starts of Glenrothes heat scheme

Work has started on creating the new Glenrothes Energy Network, with construction beginning on an energy centre at RWE’s Markinch CHP biomass plant.

The £24 million local heat scheme will provide sustainable low-carbon heat to properties in Glenrothes, including Fife House.

RWE will own the energy centre and provide the heat required for the network from its biomass plant, while Fife Council will own the network and act as service provider.

Steve Hicks, RWE project director, said: “RWE is proud to be a part of this project. This project is important in providing low carbon heat to support national environmental ambitions. The success of this project is down to ongoing collaboration, energy and commitment from across all of the teams and businesses involved.

“District heating schemes are key to providing local communities and businesses with access to cheaper heat from efficient local sources, thereby cutting CO2 emissions.”

Cllr Ross Vettraino, Fife Council’s spokesperson for the environment, said: “I’m delighted to see construction work starting on Glenrothes Energy Network. This project has been in the planning stages for a number of years and is an exemplar of partnership working and what it can achieve.

“This is a major investment of nearly £24 million for Glenrothes town centre.

“It will not only provide clean sustainable energy but will help to secure jobs and reduce fuel poverty in Glenrothes.”