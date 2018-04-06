Youngsters work on bird, bat and bug programme

A Kirkcaldy tenants and residents group has been working with local youngsters on a bird, bat and bug programme.

Members of Dallas Drive Tenants and Residents Association have been helping Fair Isle Primary pupils as part of their eco garden project at the school.

Sharon Reynolds from Dallas Drive TRA said: “The kids have loved making all the bird and bat boxes and bug hotels and we made 22 altogether. Myself and Rab Clark helped out along with Linsey Nelson from the Argos Centre along with June Knight, primary four teacher from the school and Ronnie Mackie from Greener Kirkcaldy. They helped us a lot with the tree planting and keeping us right in what to plant where and when.

“Last year the kids planted potatoes and radishes in the edible garden and they are going to be doing it again after the Easter holidays. The kids named the area the rainbow fields.”

A spokesman for Fair Isle Primary tweeted that the youngsters had a fantastic afternoon.