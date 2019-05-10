Event highlights plans for shared path in Fife

An event in Kingsbarns has helped to gather support for a proposed new off-the-road shared path that would run between Crail and St Andrews.

Last month, the project hosted a public gathering at Kingsbarns Memorial Hall, sharing details and welcoming feedback on the proposed path plans.

Speakers included environmental consultant Crispin Hayes and Alistair Macleod of Transition University of St Andrews, who are stewarding the Sustrans-funded project in partnership with local communities and councillors.

Guests contributed to the conversation, including staff from Kingsbarns Distillery, Electric Bikes Scotland, and Professor Chris Oliver – the ‘Cycling Surgeon’. Catering was provided by local cafe Simpatica in Kingsbarns and a musician provided entertainment for the stream of interested visitors throughout the afternoon.

There was lively open discussion about the benefits of a traffic-free path for cycling and walking; as well as how the project will progress, as it continues to work with local landowners, businesses and residents to develop the route.

Willie Rennie MSP joined the gathering to find out more about the project and what the path could offer to local areas, as well as the wider environmental benefits.

To find out more about the shared path project and sign-up to receive updates on progress and future events, visit: bit.ly/sharedpath.

The project has an active public Facebook group – just search for ‘Crail to St Andrews Path’.

Enquiries can be sent to: sharedpath@eco-consultancy.co.uk.