Events bring festive fun to Kirkcaldy town centre

Organisers have hailed a successful weekend in Kirkcaldy town centre when lots of free festive activities created a party atmosphere in the High Street.

Bosses at the Mercat Shopping Centre and Kirkcaldy4 All said locals were able to enjoy family-friendly fun with free entertainment provided by ice queens on stilts, free traditional roast chestnuts, giveaways, face painters, music from the Salvation Army Band, craft workshops and a Kingdom FM roadshow.

Staff got in the festive spirit as free entertainment and activities took place in the Mercat.

There was also a special festive shopping event on Saturday afternoon in the town’s east end organised by traders in the Merchants’ Quarter.

Over 20 independent traders took part with activities including a free-to-enter Christmas raffle, carol singing, free food and drink and face painting.

Stephen Roberts, Mercat Centre manager, said: “There was a great party atmosphere as families enjoyed the activities on offer while munching on free popcorn, candy canes and chestnuts!

“Santa was very busy in our grotto too and asked us to thank all of the children who have handed in letters and colourfully-drawn Christmas baubles for him.”

Ice queens on stilts were one of the performers.

Bill Harvey, manager at Kirkcaldy 4All, said: “It was great to see so many families in town enjoying all the free entertainment and supporting our local retailers.

“It was also busy down at the Merchants’ Quarter where they held a free raffle with some tremendous prizes being won by customers supporting our growing number of independent businesses in town.”

Gail Cadogan, who owns My Cherry Pie in the east end, said: “The shopping event was a great success.

“Lots of new shoppers who had not been to the east end for a while commented about how good it was to find something different on the High Street.

Staff dressed up as part of the festive fun.

“We are talking about planning other events for next year.”

Rose Bentley-Steed, who owns the Flower Ranger, added: “It was tremendously busy! There were many reasons for shoppers to come into town on December 1 – not only because it marked the start of the festive month, but because there were plenty of activities going on which made it all the more festive.”

The fun continues this Saturday when the cheeky Satsumas come to town.

They are performing a number of sets in and around the Mercat and along the High Street between noon and 5pm. Growing Kirkcaldy will be at The Mercat selling Christmas wreaths to raise money for Kirkcaldy’s hanging baskets. Musical entertainment will be provided by the Gilbert and Sullivan Choir and Kingdom FM. All the entertainment is free but there will be collections for Save the Children and the Kirkcaldy Foodbank.