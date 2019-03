Heavy rain has flooded one of the main exits at Kirkcaldy railway station.

Cars, and pedestrians, have had to navigate the large pool of water all morning.

The problem has hit the exit which leads to Bennochy Road.

The water covers the entire width of the road.

