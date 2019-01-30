Extra carriages to get Fife fans to Six Nations rugby international

Scotrail has added more carriages to Fife trains this weekend to get rugby fans to the opening Six Nations international match.

Scotland take on Italy at Murrayfield with a 2.15pm kick-off – and services on the Fife Circle line will be beefed up to get them across the Forth.

There will be extra carriages on local services as well as the Dundee and Perth lines coming through Kirkcaldy.

Scotrail says trains to and from Edinburgh are expected to be very busy, and supporters heading to the game are advised to allow more time for travel, as queuing systems may be in place before the match, and at Haymarket after the final whistle.

Extra staff will be on hand to help customers, and a map showing which queue to join at Haymarket is available at www.scotrail.co.uk/sport

Phil Campbell, head of customer operations, said: “The Six Nations matches always attract a big crowd.

“Although we can’t make every train longer, we will be using every available train on the day.”