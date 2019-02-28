Extra cash to upgrade Fife war memorial garden

Councillors have approved additional funding to upgrade the War Memorial Gardens in Kirkcaldy.

The committee was asked to approve more than £7000 towards improving the pathways at the gardens.

The project was originally funded over the last two years at a cost of £42,000.

Phase one in 2017/18 saw the main path and cenotaph improved along with the creation of a new path along a “desire line” near the cenotaph. Phase two in 2018/19 was to consist of improvements to the remaining paths.

However, when planning phase two, it was found that the ‘Beast From the East’ winter weather of 2018 had damaged the existing surfacing, resulting in more work having to be carried out.

All councillors approved the additional funding.

