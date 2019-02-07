Facebook snub for family of missing Fife man

The father of missing Glenrothes man Allan Bryant has slammed “heartless” Facebook for axing more than 14,000 followers from the family’s campaign page.

Allan Bryant Snr told the Gazette he has been left “angry and frustrated” after the social media site removed the supporters without warning from the page set up to help in the search for his missing son.

The page was set up in the wake of the man’s disappearance after leaving Styx nightclub in the town in the early hours of November 3, 2013.

The Facebook page has been one of the principle ways the family have kept their plight in the public eye, attracting more than 81,000 followers to the family’s daily posts.

“It’s just mad that they can do this and get away with it,” said the 52-year-old.

“I believe it’s because Facebook do not have adverts on such groups. But to do it to a missing person page is just heartless.

“No matter what I do my family keeps getting punished for searching for our son.”

Facebook posted a message on the campaign page admitting that followers had been removed. It added: “We want to make sure that people are joining groups that are relevant and meaningful to them.

“Today, we’re moving people who have been added to a group, but never visited it, into the Invited section of the group’s members list.”

Despite the setback, Mr Bryant Snr said the family would continue the search for their loved one and vowed never to give up.

Despite one of the most extensive missing person investigations ever seen in Scotland, and a tireless appeal by the Bryant family, no trace of the missing man has ever been found.