Family of murdered Kevin Byrne pay tribute to ‘loving son, father and brother’

The family of a 45-year-old man, who was murdered at his home in Kirkcaldy, have today paid tribute to him.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, Kevin Byrne’s family said: “Kevin was a loving son, father and brother. He loved life and was kind, caring and a loveable rogue.

“His loss in such tragic circumstances has been a shock to us all but we hold in our hearts the happy memories we have.

“We would like to thank everyone who has come forward to the police with information and also encourage anyone else with information to contact police.

“As a family, we would appreciate if we could now be left alone to grieve.”

A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with Kevin’s murder and made a first appearance at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Friday, February 223.

He has been remanded in custody.

