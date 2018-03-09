Family set to honour Kirkcaldy airman 75 years on

The family of a Kirkcaldy airman tragically killed in 1943 are set to honour their relative 75 years on – thanks to the Fife Free Press.

The nephew of teenage Air Gunner Sgt. Thomas Clelland, one of a crew of six killed when their Halifax bomber crashed into cottages in the village of Darrington near Pontefract on a training exercise on September 18, 1943, said he couldn’t believe his eyes when he sat down to read the Press, only to find the story of the wartime tragedy involving his uncle.

Sgt Thomas Clelland

“I knew instantly it was my uncle, but I was left astounded. It took quite a few minutes to fully comprehend the story,” Hugh Clelland explained.

And the retired college lecturer added that the story surrounding his relative’s death was unknown to him.

“My dad, Tom’s brother, often mentioned him but the circumstances surrounding his death were not something that was ever discussed when we were children.

“In fact we thought he’d been killed in action and were unaware he was still completing his training.

“Despite the tragic circumstances I feel a huge sense of pride in his involvement at such a young age.

“It’s uplifting to finally know the truth and to be able to pay our own tributes.”

The Press has now put the family in touch with the organisers and Hugh, along with his brother Graeme and other family members in Scotland and England, are now planning to make the trip to Yorkshire to attend the ceremony.

“The Clellands are the third of the six airmen’s families we’ve managed to trace and that’s down to the Fife Free Press.” said David Hepworth, one of the memorial’s organisers. “It’s wonderful to know they’ll be joining us.”