Family tribute to Connor Aird, second victim of Standing Stane Road crash

The devastated family of a teenage boy killed in last week’s horrendous crash on the Standing Stane Road have paid tribute to their “one in a million” youngster.

Connor Aird was formally confirmed by police as the second youngster to die in the one-car crash. He was just 17.

Connor Aird

He was critically injured in last weekend’s road tragedy, and died in hospital on Friday evening.

The crash also claimed the life of his friend Ethan King, also 17.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Connor’s family said: “He was one in a million who will be missed by all.”

Sergeant Nicola Young from Fife’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Connor’s family and friends and all those affected by this collision.

“We will continue to provide them with all the support they need at this difficult time.”

A police investigation into the crash continues.

The 17-year old driver, remains in Ninewells Hospital Dundee, while a third passenger, Danny Stevens (18) is also recovering in hospital.

On Saturday,a huge crowd attended a memorial gathering at Kirkcaldy’s Esplanade, placing flowers and candles along the seawall in memory of the two youngsters who died.

Matthew Lafferty, a close friend who helped organise the event, thanked everyone for attending.

Melissa Mordew, another friend, described the event as “very sad but a lovely tribute to Ethan and Connor.”

“We were all heartbroken at the loss of these two amazing boys, but very proud that so many people had come along to share their memories,” she said.