Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Carly Kilpatrick, 14, was described by her family as “a loving daughter, sister, auntie and friend.”

Emergency services were called to a property in the town after she took unwell around 2.45am on Monday, September 18. The Inverkeithing High School pupil was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, but was pronounced dead a short time later. Police said her death was being treated as unexplained and enquiries are continuing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, her family said: “We are devastated by the loss of Carly and the circumstances surrounding her death. Carly was a loving daughter, sister, auntie and friend. She was a keen footballer and played for many local teams and will be deeply missed by us all.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carly Kilpatrick died after taking unwell (Pic: Submitted)

“We would like to thank all the services involved in helping us with their support.