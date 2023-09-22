Family tribute to Fife girl, 14, who died after taking unwell
and live on Freeview channel 276
Carly Kilpatrick, 14, was described by her family as “a loving daughter, sister, auntie and friend.”
Emergency services were called to a property in the town after she took unwell around 2.45am on Monday, September 18. The Inverkeithing High School pupil was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, but was pronounced dead a short time later. Police said her death was being treated as unexplained and enquiries are continuing.
In a statement, her family said: “We are devastated by the loss of Carly and the circumstances surrounding her death. Carly was a loving daughter, sister, auntie and friend. She was a keen footballer and played for many local teams and will be deeply missed by us all.
“We would like to thank all the services involved in helping us with their support.
Police Scotland said a 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with a drugs offence and released pending further enquiries. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.