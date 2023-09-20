News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury

Family’s tribute to man, 46, killed in Cowdenbeath High Street road incident

A pedestrian who died following a crash in a Fife town High Street has been named.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 20th Sep 2023, 07:32 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Stephen Davis from Cowdenbeath died at the scene in the town’s High Street last Thursday. Police are still searching for a car in connection with his death - and a man has appeared in court.

The family of Mr Davis, 46, released a statement via Police Scotland paying tribute to him,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They said: “We are devastated by the loss of Stephen and the circumstances and timing that led to his death. We are still grieving the loss of his long-term partner, who passed away in July, we are still unable to comprehend the nature of his passing. Stephen was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. Stephen and his partner also worked together to make Cowdenbeath Market Garden a real community project. He will be deeply missed by us all.

Stephen Davis died in a road incident in Cowdenbeath (Pic: Submitted)Stephen Davis died in a road incident in Cowdenbeath (Pic: Submitted)
Stephen Davis died in a road incident in Cowdenbeath (Pic: Submitted)
Most Popular

“We would like to thank the bystanders who tried to help Stephen at the scene, all the witnesses who came forward with information and also Police Scotland.”

Police inquiries are continuing with the focus on finding the car, believed to be a grey coloured Audi SQ5 which was driven in the direction of Perth Road immediately after the collision. It is then believed to have been driven towards the north-east of Fife but remains outstanding. Officers would urge anyone who has seen a similar vehicle parked in an unfamiliar place or who has any other information about the vehicle to get in touch.

Police said the vehicle involved remains outstanding and enquiries are ongoing to trace it.

A 32-year-old appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with Mr Davis’ death.

Related topics:PoliceFifePolice Scotland