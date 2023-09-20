Family’s tribute to man, 46, killed in Cowdenbeath High Street road incident
Stephen Davis from Cowdenbeath died at the scene in the town’s High Street last Thursday. Police are still searching for a car in connection with his death - and a man has appeared in court.
The family of Mr Davis, 46, released a statement via Police Scotland paying tribute to him,
They said: “We are devastated by the loss of Stephen and the circumstances and timing that led to his death. We are still grieving the loss of his long-term partner, who passed away in July, we are still unable to comprehend the nature of his passing. Stephen was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. Stephen and his partner also worked together to make Cowdenbeath Market Garden a real community project. He will be deeply missed by us all.
“We would like to thank the bystanders who tried to help Stephen at the scene, all the witnesses who came forward with information and also Police Scotland.”
Police inquiries are continuing with the focus on finding the car, believed to be a grey coloured Audi SQ5 which was driven in the direction of Perth Road immediately after the collision. It is then believed to have been driven towards the north-east of Fife but remains outstanding. Officers would urge anyone who has seen a similar vehicle parked in an unfamiliar place or who has any other information about the vehicle to get in touch.
A 32-year-old appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with Mr Davis’ death.