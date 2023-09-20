Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stephen Davis from Cowdenbeath died at the scene in the town’s High Street last Thursday. Police are still searching for a car in connection with his death - and a man has appeared in court.

The family of Mr Davis, 46, released a statement via Police Scotland paying tribute to him,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “We are devastated by the loss of Stephen and the circumstances and timing that led to his death. We are still grieving the loss of his long-term partner, who passed away in July, we are still unable to comprehend the nature of his passing. Stephen was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. Stephen and his partner also worked together to make Cowdenbeath Market Garden a real community project. He will be deeply missed by us all.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Davis died in a road incident in Cowdenbeath (Pic: Submitted)

“We would like to thank the bystanders who tried to help Stephen at the scene, all the witnesses who came forward with information and also Police Scotland.”

Police inquiries are continuing with the focus on finding the car, believed to be a grey coloured Audi SQ5 which was driven in the direction of Perth Road immediately after the collision. It is then believed to have been driven towards the north-east of Fife but remains outstanding. Officers would urge anyone who has seen a similar vehicle parked in an unfamiliar place or who has any other information about the vehicle to get in touch.

Police said the vehicle involved remains outstanding and enquiries are ongoing to trace it.