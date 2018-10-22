Fatal Fife crash: Police identify possible witness

Police investigating a road crash in which a baby died have identified a possible witness – and have appealed for people to come forward.

The latest developments follow a collision on the Orrock Quarry Road, outside Kirkcaldy which saw a young pregnant woman being badly injured.

The 18-year old, who was 30 weeks pregnant, was taken to hospital for an emergency caesarean section.

She gave birth to a baby boy, who sadly passed away a short time later.

The young woman was one of four casualties injured in the collision.

She suffered injuries to her neck and abdomen.

The crash involved a Seat car and a Transit van on the B9157 around 10.20pm on Wednesday, October 3.

Officers investigating the incident say they have identified a vehicle, which was on the road at the time and whose driver may have vital information.

The car is described as being a dark coloured Citroen C1, or similar type hatchback vehicle.

Sergeant Stephen Quinn from the Road Policing Unit in Fife said: “As part of our ongoing investigation, we continue to provide the young mother and her family with all the necessary support they require, while at the same time working to establish exactly what happened during this incident.

“Our inquiries have revealed that a car, believed to be a Citroen C1, was on the road around the time of the collision and may have witnessed what happened.

“This individual, or any passengers within the vehicle, are asked to contact police immediately.

“I’d like to stress, this car did nothing wrong and we simply wish to speak with the occupants to assist with the investigation.

“Similarly, anyone with any other relevant information is also asked to come forward.”

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Fife via 101 and quote incident number 4044 of the 3rd October.