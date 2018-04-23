Fears for missing 16-year-old girl

Fears are growing for a missing 16-year-old Fife girl who hasn’t been seen since Saturday.

Abbie Keatings was last seen in Lochgelly around 1pm on Saturday, April 21.

Since then she has not been seen and concern is now growing for her welfare.

Abbie is described as being 5ft 3in, of slim build with a fair complexion and long dark red hair.

She was wearing a grey Adidas t-shirt, black leggings, black trainers and she was carrying a green and black handbag.

She is known to frequent the Lochgelly, Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes.

Sergeant Russell Craig of Dunfermline police station said: “We are concerned for Abbie since she has been missing for two days now.

“Anyone who has information about her whereabouts is asked to please get in contact.

“Similarly if Abbie herself sees this appeal, we would ask her to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting incident no 5215 of 21st April.