Fears over rise in vandal attacks

Calls have been made to tackle anti-social behaviour in an area of Kirkcaldy which has been hit by a number of incidents in the past few weeks.

The Wilson Avenue area has been plagued recently after two attacks on a charity, and multiple incidents made it a no-go area for buses.

Repeated attacks forced the 33B evening service from Victoria Hospital to be diverted for a short time in November.

At around the same time three windows were smashed at the Fife Society for the Blind, with a second attack breaking another two just a few weeks later.

The rise in incidents follow an intervention by police in February this year, after reports of underage drinking, loud and intimidating behaviour and bread crates being thrown around.

Zoe Hisbent, Kirkcaldy Central councillor, said: “Wilson Avenue, and the surrounding streets, faced a very serious antisocial behaviour problem at the beginning of the year. In view of these previous issues I appreciate just how worrying recent incidents have been for local residents.

“Following the incidents that led to the temporary rerouting of the 33B, I met with some of the affected residents; they expressed their anger at this behaviour and anxiety at the prospect of the situation repeating itself.

“I share their concerns at the potential for this behavior to escalate, if not quickly nipped in the bud.

“I have contacted Police Scotland and Safer Communities Team to seek assurances that swift action is being taken to tackle this behavior.”

Community Sergeant Jimmy Adamson of Kirkcaldy police station said: “We are aware of a few incidents of vandalism in the Wilson Avenue area and are following a positive lines of inquiry in relation to them.

“However we are not treating this as a return to the antisocial behaviour issues of earlier in the year and are keeping an open mind as to whether the incidents are linked.

“Safer communities’ officers continue to engage with young people in partnership with Fife council’s detached youth workers.

“The area is routinely monitored by police patrols on Friday and Saturday evenings.”