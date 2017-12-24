Festive fashion provides a boost for charity

The team at Evans Halshaw Ford Kirkcaldy got into the Christmas spirit by helping to raise money for Save the Children.

Staff got involved with the charity’s Christmas Jumper Day and wore their most festive outfits to work, to help raise money for the cause.

The team showed off a variety of festive designs that ranged from the sublime to the outrageous and they raised over £60 for the cause.

Mark Brown, dealer principal at Evans Halshaw Ford Kirkcaldy, said: “Christmas Jumper Day was great fun and we are delighted to have raised money for Save the Children.”