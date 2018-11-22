Festive shopping event taking place in Kirkcaldy

Shoppers in Kirkcaldy are being urged to support their local independent traders who have staging a major Christmas event.

Businesses in the east end’s Merchants Quarter have come together to organise a festive shopping day on Saturday, December 1.

Gail Cadogan is the owner of My Cherry Pie. Pic: George McLuskie.

Over 20 independent traders will take part to offer locals a free-to-enter Christmas raffle, carol singing, free food and drink and face painting among the activities and entertainment.

Gail Cadogan, from My Cherry Pie, said: “The idea came as a reaction to the closure announcement by Marks & Spencer. I felt we needed to assure customers that the High Street is still alive and kicking.

“The Merchants Quarter is becoming a go-to place for independent businesses in Kirkcaldy, and it is important that we thank and celebrate with our customers for supporting us.”

Gail said all the traders have been helpful and supportive of the event and is hoping for a good turnout on the day.

“We have one of the oldest pubs in Kirkcaldy, great restaurants, established hairdressers and beauticians, a well renowned music shop, a carpet shop, a brand new florist, a boutique clothes shop, a jewellery studio and gift shop ... It’s all here in the Merchants Quarter,” she said.

“We are hoping for a large turn out as each business has a unique offering.”

The prize raffle is free and encourages people to visit different businesses as they need to collect stamps from at least six of them.

Cards and further information about the event will be available at Kendo’s coffee shop.

Added Gail: “There will also be free food and drink, face painting, carol singers, and customer events throughout the day.

“In my shop, I will have an in-house illustrator available to create personalised Christmas card designs and portraits, along with handmade local gifts and jewellery.”

The support has the backing of traders across the east end.

Rose Bentley-Steed, owner of The Flower Ranger, said: “It’s great to get involved in the Christmas Shopping event.

“There’s lots of things happening this end of town.

“It’ll be a brilliant shopping vibe to get everyone in the festive spirit!

Rose will be offering a 10 per cent discount on all Christmas arrangements including wreaths, festive table arrangements and hand-tied bouquets ordered on the day.

Rose said locals will find more unusual gifts in shops in the Merchants Quarter: “You’ll expect to find high quality products, unique gifts, along with receiving the best personal shopping experience.

“Shoppers will be surprised to find there are far more interesting niche shops, in particular the east end of the High Street.

“It’s always better to shop local.”