Through the generosity of the local shoppers the Squadron was able to donate £100 to Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

The Air Cadets meet every Monday evening during school term from 1900-2130 in Wyvern House, City Road, St Andrews. The Air Cadets provide many varied opportunities for young people aged 13 and over, to develop their skills from flying and gliding to Duke of Edinburgh’s awards, BTECs and expedition training.

New recruits are always welcome. You can find more information at www.raf.mod.uk/aircadets/want-to-join/join-as-a-cadet/