Fife Air Cadets raise funds for CHAS

The cadets and staff of 2435 (St Andrews) Squadron RAF Air Cadets held a fundraising day at Morrisons store in St Andrews on Saturday.

By Peter GilmourContributor
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 1:39pm

Through the generosity of the local shoppers the Squadron was able to donate £100 to Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

The Air Cadets meet every Monday evening during school term from 1900-2130 in Wyvern House, City Road, St Andrews. The Air Cadets provide many varied opportunities for young people aged 13 and over, to develop their skills from flying and gliding to Duke of Edinburgh’s awards, BTECs and expedition training.

New recruits are always welcome. You can find more information at www.raf.mod.uk/aircadets/want-to-join/join-as-a-cadet/

Cadets and Staff of 2435 (St Andrews) Sqn Air Cadets raise funds for CHAS.