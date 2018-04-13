Fife bakery shortlisted for Scottish Baker of the Year

Fisher & Donaldson of Cupar is in the running for a top prize at the Scottish Baker of the Year Awards 2018.

The bakers has been shortlisted for the Scottish Baker of the Year award, against other bakeries from across Scotland.

The awards celebrate the best of the best in baking, with the winners being announced at a ceremony in Glasgow in May.

More than 850 products were initially submitted for entry.

“We are delighted to have made it to the shortlist of the Scottish Baker of the Year competition this year,” said Eric Milne of Fisher & Donaldson.

“It’s great to know that the professional judges liked our products as much as the customers who voted for us do.

We can’t wait to hear the final results in May.”

The winner will be announced at a gala dinner at the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow on Saturday, May 5.