Fife bank clerk does skydive for charity following encounter with customer
A customer was in for a review of his accounts and at the end of the consultation they were having a brief chat while she got the paperwork in order. She mentioned that she had been given a skydiving session at Skydive St Andrews, near Glenrothes, for her birthday and she was thinking of doing it for a charity.
The customer, who is a member of Parkinson's UK Fife and has the condition himself suggested that she do the jump for the local group. She agreed without hesitation and completed the jump on a lovely sunny day a couple of weeks ago with her colleague and daughter in law Sus.
So far the pair have raised over £1000 in support of the local Parkinson's group which offers friendship, support and a multitude of activities for people with Parkinson's their families and carers in Fife.
Parkinson's is a degenerative neurological condition and has no cure. It is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world and it affects around 12,500 people in Scotland.
The members of Parkinson's Fife would like to thank Valerie and Sus for supporting them in such a spectacular way, particularly since the only connection they have to Parkinson's disease is a persuasive customer!