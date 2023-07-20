News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Fife bank clerk does skydive for charity following encounter with customer

Brave bank clerk Valerie Robertson thought it was just another day at the Leven branch of the Bank of Scotland.
By Mark CoxeContributor
Published 20th Jul 2023, 17:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 17:06 BST

A customer was in for a review of his accounts and at the end of the consultation they were having a brief chat while she got the paperwork in order. She mentioned that she had been given a skydiving session at Skydive St Andrews, near Glenrothes, for her birthday and she was thinking of doing it for a charity.

The customer, who is a member of Parkinson's UK Fife and has the condition himself suggested that she do the jump for the local group. She agreed without hesitation and completed the jump on a lovely sunny day a couple of weeks ago with her colleague and daughter in law Sus.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

So far the pair have raised over £1000 in support of the local Parkinson's group which offers friendship, support and a multitude of activities for people with Parkinson's their families and carers in Fife.

Valerie and Sus completed their skydive to raise money for the Parkinson's Fife group. (pic: submitted)Valerie and Sus completed their skydive to raise money for the Parkinson's Fife group. (pic: submitted)
Valerie and Sus completed their skydive to raise money for the Parkinson's Fife group. (pic: submitted)
Most Popular

Parkinson's is a degenerative neurological condition and has no cure. It is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world and it affects around 12,500 people in Scotland.

The members of Parkinson's Fife would like to thank Valerie and Sus for supporting them in such a spectacular way, particularly since the only connection they have to Parkinson's disease is a persuasive customer!

Related topics:Fife