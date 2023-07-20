Fife bank clerk does skydive for charity following encounter with customer

A customer was in for a review of his accounts and at the end of the consultation they were having a brief chat while she got the paperwork in order. She mentioned that she had been given a skydiving session at Skydive St Andrews, near Glenrothes, for her birthday and she was thinking of doing it for a charity.

The customer, who is a member of Parkinson's UK Fife and has the condition himself suggested that she do the jump for the local group. She agreed without hesitation and completed the jump on a lovely sunny day a couple of weeks ago with her colleague and daughter in law Sus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far the pair have raised over £1000 in support of the local Parkinson's group which offers friendship, support and a multitude of activities for people with Parkinson's their families and carers in Fife.

Valerie and Sus completed their skydive to raise money for the Parkinson's Fife group. (pic: submitted)

Parkinson's is a degenerative neurological condition and has no cure. It is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world and it affects around 12,500 people in Scotland.