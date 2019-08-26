Fife beach added to new community campaign

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust is backing a Keep Scotland Beautiful initiative to look after our beaches.

‘My Beach, Your Beach’ launched at four Scottish beaches this summer, including, for the first time, Kinghorn beach.

It aims to bring a range of innovative initiatives to the beach to help drive behaviour change.

These will include community clean up events, bright signage and wrapped bins along the shorefront, and new litter picking stations, citizen science surveys and more ‘doggie ambassador’ competitions.

Aoife Hutton, project officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said:, ‘We’re really pleased to be rolling out the My Beach, Your Beach campaign in 2019 following last year’s success. It is particularly great to welcome Kinghorn Harbour to the campaign.”

The trust recently gifted community representatives a community beach litter pick tool kit. It provides all the required equipment to conduct litter picks, including protective equipment, and healthy and safety equipment.

Alan McIlravie, community councillor said: “We already have a number of litter picks scheduled and I am confident that the beaches and coastline around Kinghorn will benefit enormously from this new community resource.”

Funding for the tool kits came from Tesco’s ‘Bags of Help’ scheme.’

To find out more visit https://fifecoastandcountrysidetrust.co.uk/engage/community-litter-picks/