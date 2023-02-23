Fife beauty spot sealed off after discovery of man’s body
A man’s body has been found at a Fife beauty spot.
The area was cordoned off police while investigations were carried out.
The incident happened at Benarty Hill, near Ballingry.
Police were called to the scene mid morning after reports of a man’s body had been found.A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.20am on Thursday we received a report of the body of a man found on Benarty Hill near Ballingry.
"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances but there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances at this stage.”