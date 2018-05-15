Fife bus station explosion under investigation

Emergency services are investigating reports of underground explosions at Dunfermline Bus Station.

The incidents have forced the closure of the station which may impact on anyone travelling west later today.

Police closed the area following reports of two loud bangs around 12.10pm.

Emergency services are at the scene, and a number of roads have been closed. but there are no reports of any injuries.

The focus has been on a traffic maintenance system box exploding – resulting in the fire service racing to the scene.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are currently liaising with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and utility companies to establish the full circumstances surrounding this matter.

“Local road closures are currently in place while work is carried out to ascertain the cause of the explosions and ensure the safety of the public.”

Stagecoach East have been keeping commuters updated on social media – it’s Twitter account @StagecoachEScot has the latest information on where buses are departing from, and any subsequent delays or alterations to routes.