Fife business offering new Customs Declaration Service for importers and exporters

Sr Andrews Management Centre's offices in Cupar

The service is designed to compliment its TradeNet Support service, which provides assistance to those businesses engaged in international trade and aims to reduce costs, risk and uncertainty in the costs of Customs Declarations in the UK.

Jeff Lockhart, St Andrews Management Centre Director, said: "The UK's departure from the European Community has meant additional challenges and barriers for Fife businesses who trade with Europe. Additional documentation, increased restrictions, and the need to make Customs Declarations for goods entering and leaving the UK has led to increased costs which at best reduce profitability but may also leave businesses being priced out of opportunities."

The new service is a direct consequence of a strategic partnership with Dundee-based Agents, Kinnes Shipping.