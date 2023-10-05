Fife care home’s community Macmillan coffee morning is a great success
Members of the local community also joined residents and team members at the care home for a cuppa and a chat and to enjoy a selection of delicious cakes. There was prize bingo as well as a quiz, all of which contributed to raising money for Macmillan. In the week leading up to the big day, the home’s chefs helped residents perfect their cakes and bakes and residents also made decorations in their arts & crafts activities.
Karen Bell, home manager at Benarty View, said: “We’re all very keen to help raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support as it is a cause close to many of our hearts. Our residents love getting involved with their local community and had a wonderful time meeting new friends and of course, it was a great excuse to eat far too much cake!”