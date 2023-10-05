News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders

Fife care home’s community Macmillan coffee morning is a great success

Benarty View Care Home in Kelty held a successful community coffee morning and raised lots of money for Macmillan Cancer Support.
By Diane MoonContributor
Published 5th Oct 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Members of the local community also joined residents and team members at the care home for a cuppa and a chat and to enjoy a selection of delicious cakes. There was prize bingo as well as a quiz, all of which contributed to raising money for Macmillan. In the week leading up to the big day, the home’s chefs helped residents perfect their cakes and bakes and residents also made decorations in their arts & crafts activities.

Karen Bell, home manager at Benarty View, said: “We’re all very keen to help raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support as it is a cause close to many of our hearts. Our residents love getting involved with their local community and had a wonderful time meeting new friends and of course, it was a great excuse to eat far too much cake!”

Related topics:Macmillan Cancer SupportFife