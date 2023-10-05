Fife care home’s community Macmillan coffee morning is a great success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of the local community also joined residents and team members at the care home for a cuppa and a chat and to enjoy a selection of delicious cakes. There was prize bingo as well as a quiz, all of which contributed to raising money for Macmillan. In the week leading up to the big day, the home’s chefs helped residents perfect their cakes and bakes and residents also made decorations in their arts & crafts activities.