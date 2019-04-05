Fife charity facing funding shortfall

A St Andrews charity could be forced to make changes to one of its main services because of changes to how Fife Council has allocated grant funding.

Families First St Andrews usually receives around 48 per cent of the funding it needs to run its befriending service from Fife Council.

However, this year the council has only given the organisation funding for six months, rather than a full year. While it could provide more funding later in the year, this makes it difficult for groups like Families First to plan ahead and secure match funding.

Morag Coleman, manager, and her staff at the organisation are now looking for an additional £38,000 for the service.

The one-to-one befriending service currently helps around 60 children every year throughout north east Fife. Young people are partnered with a volunteer who provides companionship, supportive guidance, and access to various activities.

Morag described the service as “unique”, adding: “I’ve had some social workers say ‘we don’t know what we’d do without your service’. You see their confidence and communication improve. We’ve had positive feedback.”

The organisation also has the support of MSP Willie Rennie, who said: “Fife Council must think again. Families First St Andrews provides an important support service for families in east Fife. There is little doubt that over the years they have proven that they improve life chances.

“They provide good value for money in early intervention and the council need to offer more.”

MP Stephen Gethins said: “Families First provides a vital service for families across the area and the befriending service is particularly important. I hope the charity can secure the funding it needs to meet the shortfall.”

Douglas Dunlop, head of service, Education and Children Services, said: “Unfortunately, the realities of the council’s financial position mean that we are having to review how we continue to support voluntary organisations.

“Our aim is to conclude this as soon as possible and resume funding for the last six months of the year once the review has been completed.

“The review will also allow us to make sure organisations such as Family First are on a sustainable long-term financial footing so that they have certainty about the future.

“Further discussions are planned in the near future which will pick up on any concerns the group may have.”