Fife charity offering way back from life of isolation

Those living in social isolation in communities across Fife are being handed a lifeline back into society thanks to major new funding granted to Kirkcaldy based charity Fife Alcohol Support Service (FASS).

The charity, whose highly trained staff are on the front line offering vital support for those experiencing alcohol and drug addiction, have just been awarded £350,000 from the Big Lottery to expand its Curnie Club programme designed to help people out of social isolation and back into their local communities.

The clubs, which were set up two years ago and which have already helped around 100 people, will use the funding to expand their reach to more people requiring help across the Kingdom.

“Austerity hits charitable organisations particularly hard so this much welcomed award will allow us to offer a lifeline back into society for people found either excluded or on the fringes of society often because of a complex set of circumstances or events in their lives,” explained Jim Bett, FASS, service manger.

“With the Curnie Club we offer a safety net of support to build up a client’s confidence and self esteem.We also identify what the driving factors are and what the root causes of the problems are to see if we can work through them.

“With our Curnie Clubs, people can be members as long as they feel necessary, there is no set time scale for people’s recovery.

“Often their situation can be exasperated by mental health issues, deprivation and addictions.

“Many come to us influenced by word of mouth as self referrals and the fact that initial confrontation of the problem is the hardest step to take, we work with them for as long as it takes.”

With the clubs already operating in Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline and Leven, Jim and his colleagues want to expand the service further to reach Glenrothes and other areas.

Importantly, with Curnie Clubs now being given a three year extension, the funding will allow for additional staff to be trained.

The festive period can often be a difficult time for people with problems magnified, but Jim says it’s the weeks after Christmas that they see an increased demand on services and why the securing the funding was crucial.

For more about support offered by the Curnie Clubs go online to www.fassaction.org.uk