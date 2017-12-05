Fife chef competes on MasterChef: The Professionals

A Fife man will tonight appear on BBC favourite MasterChef as he goes head-to-head with the cream of the UK’s cullinary wizards for this year’s crown.

Chris Niven, From Burntisland, is Head Chef at the Printing Press Bar & Kitchen in Edinburgh and has reached Knockout Week of MasterChef: The Professionals after four intense weeks of competition.

He is now among the 12 most talented chefs after the initial 48 were whittled down.

Tonight is the first time they all come together in the MasterChef kitchen, in a bid to impress judges Marcus Wareing, Monica Galetti, and Gregg Wallace.

Two chefs will be eliminated from this week’

MasterChef: The Professionals, Knockout Week is on air tonight, Wednesday and Thursday, 8pm, BBC Two.