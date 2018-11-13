Fife chippy named in shortlist for UK awards

A chippy from Fife has been shortlisted for excellence in marketing as part of the 2019 National Fish & Chip Awards.

The Fish Hoose Fish and Chips in Thornton is in the running towin its category in the competition organised by Seafish.

The popular business was recognised for developing strong links with schools, including invited groups of local kids to see first-hand the secrets of making the perfect fish and chips!

The Fish Hoose has also produced a series of films documenting its work with the local community and showcased these through social media.

It is the only Scottish nominee in the category.

The full shortlist for the Marketing Innovation Award (one of 14 overall award categories) is:

To reach this stage, The Fish Hoose has been assessed against a wide variety of judging criteria, including audience segmentation, marketing budget allocation, promotional activity planning and implementation and the resultant impact for the business over the past year.

Judges will make further visits to review marketing innovation practices, whilst also appraising the level of customer service and quality of the fish and chips on offer. This final stage will determine the national winner who will be announced at the awards ceremony in London in January.

Marcus Coleman, chief executive at Seafish, said: “The calibre of this year’s entrants is second to none. They have demonstrated some truly unique marketing strategies, creative thinking and the ingenuity required to set their businesses apart from competitors. “