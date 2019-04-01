Fife classes axed as Scottish Slimmers ceases trading

All Fife classes run by Scottish Slimmers (2009) Ltd have been cancelled after the business ceased trading – and anyone who has signed up for classes won’t get a refund.

The shock news came after the company closed its doors on Friday.

A directors’ petition to appoint a liquidator was lodged on Monday. A total of 30 staff members, have been are affected by the decision.

Scottish Slimmers (2009) Ltd ran a network of 140 classes across Scotland including a number in the Kingdom.

They have now been suspended, and refunds on membership passes will not be provided.

But, all existing members left out of pocket will be given free access to the Scottish Slimmers online service and digital service which are run by companies unaffected by the liquidation. Members can request access to the online service by emailing hello@uk-slimmers.co.uk

Amanda Boyle, chief executive, said it had been an “incredibly difficult decision to make.”

She took on the business last year and put the closure down to legacy issues.

She now plans to start up a social enterprise company to continue with the classes.

She said: “I know how much the network of classes means to our members and how our community of members has valued the support of their class coaches in their healthy living and weight loss programmes.

“Many of our coaches have years of enthusiastic and loyal service and I understand that this decision is a very difficult one for them.”

She added: “I took on the business just over a year ago in February 2018. Since then, it has become increasingly clear that legacy issues around the financial model for the company mean that the structure of the class network is unsustainable.

“We have found ourselves unable to rely on previous reporting and company data. Despite an encouraging start to 2019, it has become impossible to sustain a model where the costs of running the class network are twice the level of the annual revenue generated by these classes. We are not alone in facing a significant decline in members who want a class environment – this is being experienced across the sector.”

Scottish Slimmers’ digital resources are unaffected by the liquidation of Scottish Slimmers (2009) Ltd.

Similarly, the food products are unaffected, and products will continue to be available.

The chief executive added: “I sincerely hope that creating a social enterprise which meets a genuine need in many communities can successfully provide a class network of support for those who want to adopt a healthier eating habits and lifestyle. This should mean that following a short period where there will be no classes, members will be able to once again access the support and encouragement they have had from Scottish Slimmers.”