Fife Co-op manager’s 100-mile walk for town’s festive lights

Training for his annual sponsored walk has not only helped Burntisland Co-op store manager Brian Dunsire to get fitter, he has also lost three stone in the process!

And his new physique means that Brian (50), is looking forward to walking 100 miles of the Hebridean Way even more this year – while also raising money for the Burntisland Christmas Lights appeal.

Brian from East Wemyss has been doing sponsored walks for seven years now and over that time has raised thousands of pounds for worthy causes including CHAS, Burntisland’s inclusive playpark and Wednesday Club, and East Wemyss Primary School.

He and three friends – Alan Grubb, Jim Anderson and Murray Wilson – set off on Sunday from North Uist before travelling via the causeway to South Uist and Eriskay. They then took the ferry to Ardmohr on Barra and were due to finish their walk today, Thursday, at Vatersay.

He and his staff at the High Street store have been collecting sponsorship and between pledges and fundraising events in store, the total is currently standing at over £1000, with more still due to come in.

Before setting off, Brian told the Press: “I’m really excited about this walk and I am really looking forward to the remoteness and the peace and quiet of the islands and getting away from it all.

“The whole of the Hebridean Way is 180 miles and we plan to do the rest next year.”

To donate to Brian’s total, call in at either of the Co-op stores in Burntisland High Street or Dollar Road where sponsor forms are available.