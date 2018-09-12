Fife cocaine dealer facing jail

A Kinghorn man has admitted drug-dealing from his home after being caught in a police raid.

Scott Tribe (27) of Strathmore Street, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that between May 5 and June 2 last year he was concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Depute fiscal Sarah Lumsden told the court that police and executed search warrant on June 2 last year when Tribe was in the house.

Police found 29 grams of cocaine with a street value of up to £1240.

Sheriff Charles MacNair called for reports and allowed bail to continue until sentencing on October 16.

He warned Tribe: “This was the supply of a Class A drug over a significant period and your second conviction for drug dealing on indictment.

“It seems to me that unless something very remarkable comes up it would be difficult to see that a non-custodial sentence would be appropriate.”