Fife College announce new chief

Fife College has announced a new recruit to its Executive Team with the appointment of Sue Reekie, who has taken up the position of Chief Operating Officer.

Ms Reekie will help delivery of the College’s Strategy with leadership responsibility for a wide range of functions, including Estates, Marketing, Organisational Development and Human Resources, Digital Services, and the Scottish Prison Service contract.

She will also look at continuing to drive forward the College’s new campus development planned for West Fife.

In her previous position as Partner and Global Client Director at Mercer, a global consulting firm, Ms Reekie advised FTSE clients on how to support the health, wealth, and careers of their workforce, as well as managing the commercial aspects of the relationship.

Ms Reekie said: “It’s great to be here at Fife College – I’ve had a busy few weeks visiting campuses getting to know colleagues and meeting students and staff and I’m really enjoying learning about the College and the fantastic range of work that goes on here.

“My focus over the coming months will be to work with our staff, partners, and Fife Council to take forward ideas for our new campus. Other priorities will be to tap in to my business leadership experience and in particular talent management and health and wellbeing for staff to share my knowledge and skills.

“This is an exciting time to join Fife College – student success, satisfaction and retention are all on the increase and there are some fantastic projects taking place in key areas including digital, STEM and commercial areas.

“There are many challenges too and I am looking forward to playing a key role in helping drive the College forward to build on the College’s capacity, capability, and productivity.

“As a keen ambassador of education I know how life changing it can be – my new role is the perfect next step allowing me to move from a consultancy position to one where you deliver the solution on the ground and really make a difference to people’s lives – what a fantastic opportunity.”

Ms Reekie has held a variety of roles over 17 years with Mercer, including Managing Director of their Hong Kong business.

Originally from the Borders, Ms Reekie has lived and worked in various cities throughout the UK, Asia, and the US. She has been a resident of Fife for over 15 years and currently lives in Dunfermline.

Prior to Mercer, Sue spent 12 years with Government agencies, involved in economic development in the US, Asia, and the UK. She was involved in the initial development of the Advanced Manufacturing Park in South Yorkshire, bringing business, local government, and education together to develop skills for this sector.

An advocate of lifelong learning, her first degree was in Communication. She has also gained an MBA and, most recently, a professional qualification in Reward Management.

