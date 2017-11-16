Fife College plan to scrap journalism course sparks backlash

Talks are set to take place over plans to scrap a journalism course at Fife College’s campus in Kirkcaldy.

Students have hit out at the move to end HND practical journalism – and continue only with the HNC.

The college says they were made aware of this before the term started, but it has sparked a backlash on social media – students say they were informed by letter last week and are pushing to have the decision reversed,

The college is also accredited by the NCTJ, journalism’s national training organisation, and its links to Sunderland University, where some students have gone on to complete their course, are also under review.

The college’s plan is to discontinue the second year of the course and withdraw NCTJ exams for 2018-19 – but that latter point was key to students signing up in order to gain an industry accreditation which many employers insist on when recruiting.

The Press understands lack of numbers is one key factor behind the decision.

A meeting is scheduled with students on Monday.

A college spokesman said: ‘We will continue to offer our journalism course at Fife College at HNC level.

‘‘This change has been made due to a reduction of students over recent years progressing on to the second year HND course - many are opting to use the HNC as a stepping stone on to university or employment.

‘‘This decision was made as part of our regular course portfolio reviews which make sure we are offering the right courses for our students which reflect the needs of employers and our local/regional economy.

‘‘Students who enrolled on the course this year were made aware of this change in June, before the course began, with all options highlighted.

‘‘Our HNC journalism course remains a great course of study with excellent progression routes on to other colleges or universities for those students who wish to further their studies.’’