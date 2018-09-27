Fife College students enjoy their graduation day

Students and staff are celebrating one of the key highlights of Fife College’s calendar – graduation week.

Over 500 students are attending the events, crossing the stage to graduate in a range of qualifications including degrees and diplomas.

Fife College graduation 2018 - HNC Childhood Practice students with lecturer Isabel Todd (centre).

Five ceremonies are taking place in total at St Bryce Kirk, Kirkcaldy.

Family and friends of students, along with staff and guests are celebrating the students’ achievements – with around 1700 people attending the events.

After each ceremony, they enjoy a drinks reception in the atrium of the college’s St Brycedale Campus.

One of the students delighted to cross the stage at the first ceremony on Tuesday was Michael Palmer (20) from Inverkeithing who graduated with HNC Social Sciences.

Michael left school during sixth year, taking a year out, before doing his Highers at Fife College which led on to his HNC.

He is now progressing on his learning journey doing a general degree with English at the University of St Andrews.

Michael said: “The HNC social sciences has been a great way for me to progress on to my ultimate goal of becoming an English teacher.

“I really enjoyed my time at the college – the staff were very supportive and I loved my course.”

Hugh Hall, principal, said: “Graduation is a very special time when we take time to reflect and celebrate the achievements of our students.

“We are delighted with the quality and number of students graduating this year in a wide range of subjects.

“We are very proud that our graduates will go on to make a real impact on society and reap the rewards of the investment they have made in their studies at Fife College.”