Fife community centre volunteers appeal for support

A Leven community centre could be closed unless more volunteers come forward to help organise events, a committee has warned.

A group was set up earlier this year to help run the Balmaise Centre, however, with just four members, it is in desperate need of more support.

The committee has already organised events and activities this year, including a fun day at the centre which is estimated to have been attended by more than 1000 people.

A community cafe has also been set up in the centre.

But the group is appealing to the community for more volunteers to come forward and help.

Anne Dickie, director of Glen Housing Association, said: “We feel there’s not enough happening in the centre. It often lies empty.

“It’s a good amenity in an area that needs it.

“People want to come here if there is stuff to do. We need a core group of people to form a management committee.

“If people have ideas and are willing to meet once every three weeks, get in touch.

“If we were to back off from this, I could see the council not keeping it open.”

Steven Allen, the secretary of the committee, said he believed the centre was important to the area.

“This is a hub for people in the community and it keeps kids off the streets,” he added.

“But there’s only a certain amount four people can do. If we get volunteers in, we can do what we want to do. But we need volunteers to help.”

If you would like to help, contact Anne at Glen Housing Association on 01592 621 188.