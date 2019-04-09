Fife Council defends six bosses named in 2019 Town Hall Rich List

Steve Grimmond, chief executive, Fife Council

Fife Council has defended the salaries of six senior executives who were named in the 2019 Town Hall Rich List for staff earning £100,000 or more.

The annual UK-wide audit was published by the Taxpayers Alliance this week.

Sharon McKenzie, Fife Concil’s head of human resources, said: “Salaries for council chief executives across Scotland are set by COSLA as part of a national collective agreement with the relevant trade unions and representative bodies.

“Fife Council, which has over 17,000 employees, has only six members of staff with salaries exceeding £100,000. Their salaries are a matter of public record.”

In Fife, the pay league was topped by Steve Grimmond, chief executive, on £149,000, with most service heads on £117,000.

These, according to the Taxpayers Alliance, include Carrie Lindsay, director of education and children’s services; Eileen Rowland, director of finance and corporate; Michael Enston, director communities; and Keith Winter, director of enterprise and environment.

Michael Kellett, director of health and social care is listed at £105,000.

Heather Stuart, chief executive of Fife Cultural Trust falls outwith the six-figure salary bracket.