Fife Council hits back at Gingerbread funding claims

Fife Council has hit back at criticism from cash-strapped Fife Gingerbread over its claims of a lack of support.

It said the organisation’s financial problems –which could see its service slashed and significant number of staff lose their jobs – were due to the end funding stream from the Lottery and the Scottish Government.

Both sources were time limited, and the council said it couldn’t pick up the tab.

Fife Gingerbread supports around 253 families, which, it says, has been relieving pressure on Fife Council services for years.

Rhona Cunningham, CEO, said she was “frustrated beyond belief” at the lack of help.

She hit out: “Everyone is sympathetic and agrees we need to continue our level of service, but everyone points to someone else as being responsible; another directorate, another party, Scottish Government, Westminster, it’s always someone else getting the blame but blame doesn’t help families.”

She said Gingerbread felt “like an unvalued and disposable voluntary sector partner.”

But, Fife Council said it didn’t;have the funds available to step in.

It pointed out it hadn’t reduced heir core funding to Fife Gingerbread at all – the shortfall came from other external funding which has now ended.

Councillor David Ross, co-leader, said: “Like many other voluntary groups, Fife Gingerbread provides valuable local services to children and families in our communities.

“The council continues to provide substantial funding to the organisation and in the past couple of years has provided transitional funding to Gingerbread to tide them over until other external funding was available.

“Their current financial difficulties are in the main down to the ending of time limited Lottery and Scottish Government funding streams. Unfortunately the realities of the council’s financial position mean it isn’t possible for the council to step in and make up for the loss of external funding for Gingerbread or other voluntary organisations in a similar situation.” He said officers were working with Fife Gingerbread to try to find ways to “protect what we all recognise are valuable services.”

Co-Leader David Alexander added: “In Levenmouth this financial year we handed over £170k of our local funds to Gingerbread based on promises we made at the budget meeting. That money is no longer available.

“When groups receive one-off funds from other organisations they can no longer expect the council to fill the gap. Some groups, if possible, may need to utilise their own reserves until additional grants come along.”