Fife Council orders Kinghorn flag-bearing sculpture to be taken down

A Kinghorn businessman will permanently remove his flag-bearing sculpture after Fife Council reinforced an order to take it down.

Andy Davies, who owns Archway Metals, put up his Saltire-bearing figure, which has no planning permission, on the rooftop of his business this summer.

But after a single complaint was made to the local authority, Fife Council investigated and ordered Mr Davies to take it down. The authority then advised Mr Davies to officially apply for planning permission and listed building consent, which, the council says, he has not done.

On Tuesday, Andy revealed on Facebook that he has been instructed by the local authority to remove the sculpture.

The council said previously it had to be removed as it failed to meet planning rules and regulations.

A spokesman from the planning department said: “The applicant has been advised that planning permission and listed building consent are required for the flag-bearer statue. No applications have been received to date.”

Andy said: “It saddens me to have to inform you all. After what has been a lengthy battle with Fife Council’s planning department, they have now forced Archway Metals to lower the Saltire.

“The flag bearer will be removed from the roof of the workshop on Friday end of shift at 12pm. We would like to thank you all for your kind messages and support.”