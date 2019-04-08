Fife Council’s £100,000-plus executives on Town Hall Rich List

Ten Fife Council senior managers have been named in the 2019 Town Hall Rich List for staff earning £100,000 or more.

The annual UK-wide audit was published by the Taxpayers Alliance.

It revealed the total number of local authority managers earning £100,000 or more was up by 148 on the 2016-17 fiogure – and was the highest since 2012-14.

In Fife, ten senior figures all get paid six figures, with the CEO of Fife Cultural Trust falling just outwith the bracket.

The pay league was topped by Steve Grimmond, chief executive, on £149,000 with most service heads on £117,000. These, according to the Taxpayers Alliance, include Carrie Lindsay, director of education and children’s services; Eileen Rowland, director of finance and corporate; Michael Enston, director communities; and Keith Winter, director of enterprise and environment.

Michael Kellett, director of health and social care is listed at £105,000.

The alliance says three undisclosed managers earn £102,000 or £107,000 and it lists a fourth unnamed person as receiving £167,000

John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “The average council tax bill has gone up by more than £900 over the last twenty years and spending has gone through the roof.

“Disappointingly, many local authorities are now responding to financial reality through further tax rises and reducing services rather than scaling back top pay.

“Despite many in the public sector facing a much-needed pay freeze to help bring the public finances under control, many town hall bosses are continuing to pocket huge remuneration packages, with staggering pay-outs for those leaving their jobs.

“There are talented people in the public sector who are trying to deliver more for less, but the sheer scale of these packages raise serious questions about efficiency and priorities.”