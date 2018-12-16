Fife councillors put taxi off road for three months

A taxi company in Levenmouth which has a school contract with Fife Council has had a licence suspended.

Alice Beveridge, Philip Brown and Elaine Shields, of 2 Grieve Grove, East Wemyss were called in front of the Regulation and Licensing committee on Tuesday after a car failed its MOT.

While one taxi was put off the road for three months, it will continue to operate under the terms of its other licences which were unaffected.

The owners attended the regulation and licensing committee on Tuesday to fight their case.

Tom Henderson, service manager (fleet operations) said: “The car failed on a number of items and there was also two advisories, including the handbrake.

“The failure included nearside brake light was faulty, and there was an exhaust leak.”

Mr Brown, however, said that he had the car checked at an independent garage before taking it to the test centre.

He said: “I was quite surprised it had failed because I was told there were no problems.”

But convener of the committee, Co uncillor Carol Lindsay, SNP for Kirkcaldy North, expressed frustration that this had been an ongoing issue for almost two years.

She said: “We’ve had you in a few times in regards to failures in the past and your maintenance procedures. The last time was for the school transport, and we more or less put on the line to you at that point that it was of the utmost importance to take care of the maintenance so what have you put in place since then?”

Mrs Beveridge told the committee: “One of our drivers has come on full time. I wasn’t able to give the same level of support I said I could, but come January, that should change.

Cllr David MacDiarmid, SNP for Howe of Fife and Tay Coast, said he was “exasperated” by their constant appearances at committee, adding: “You’re continually in front of us and don’t seem to learn your lessons from last time. We’re asking the same questions and you’re giving us the same answers.”

Cllr Richard Watt, Conservative for Kirkcaldy East, agreed that the actions were unsuitable for them to continue with the licence for the failed taxi. He made a further motion that the licence be suspended for three months, which was seconded by Cllr Lindsay.

The taxi company will continue to operate with its other licences.