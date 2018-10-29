Fife crafters to host festive market in historic building

Seven Fife-based craftspeople and makers are preparing to run a day-long seasonal market showcasing their work.

It will take place in the glorious setting of one of Kirkcaldy’s most historic buildings this November.

Visitors will be able to see and buy jewellery, prints, glass art, textiles and homewares as they wander around the ancient townhouse and garden of Law’s Close, more commonly known at the Merchant’s House, opposite the harbour at the east end of the town’s High Street.

They will also have the opportunity to meet the makers and try their hand at some of the techniques they practise, as well as chat to the owners of the building, find out about its rich history, admire its ancient painted ceilings and explore the beautiful garden with its apple trees and seating areas.

Law’s Close is a beautifully preserved 16th century townhouse which is currently used as offices. It is owned by Scottish Historic Buildings Trust which is keen to show off the building to locals and visitors.

Many will know it as home to the Heart Centre, where Elaine Dall practises workshops and alternative therapies. She will also be present at the event and offering a flavour of her work.

Catherine Lindow, an artist who has helped to organise the event on November 18, from 11am to 4pm, said: “This is a really exciting event to be running. The building is glorious and oozes with history.

“We’re all aware of the difficulties Kirkcaldy is having with big businesses on the High Street, but we really hope that small artisan businesses and craftspeople can offer some hope for people who love the town, and have a real interest in its past as well as hope for the future.”

The other artists taking part are: Marion Archibald (handmade books, prints and cards), Mary Farrell (jewellery), Susy Kirk (painted silk scarves), Catherine Lindow (artwork and illustration), Tubular (recycled rubber bags and gifts), Susy Redman (woven textiles), Cadge and Relic (glass art).